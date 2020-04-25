CAPA Pet of the Week: Lima

Lima is a 2-1/2-year-old female, brown and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Lima is a shelter favorite who has become the office dog.

She loves hanging out and meeting new people. She loves playing fetch and splashing in the kiddie pool. She may be your next beach dog. Lima would do best in a home with no other pets and adults or older children only.

Lima’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample, and health/wellness exam. Lima’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

Currently, adoption fees for all animals are $10. The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet animals of choice.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.