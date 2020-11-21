CAPA Pet of the Week: Loki

Loki is a 1-year-old male, black Akita and German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Loki is a happy, energetic puppy. At 90 pounds, he is looking for a family that can handle his energy. Loki does well on a leash and is learning a few commands in the shelter. He would do best in a home with another dog.
Loki’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of local animals.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
For more information, call 805-737-7755 or visit www.LompocCAPA.org
To learn more about CAPA, and its partnership with the Animal Services – Lompoc, follow www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
