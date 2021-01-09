CAPA Pet of the Week: Marilyn Bunroe

Marilyn Bunroe is a 2-year-old, female, black shorthaired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. She is a loving bunny who enjoys scratches behind her ears and is OK with being held. Leafy greens are her favorite snack, and she really loves cilantro.
Marilyn Bunroe’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
