CAPA Pet of the Week: Paw Revere
CAPA Pet of the Week: Paw Revere

If you are looking for that perfect lap cat, Paw Revere is it. He is an affectionate cat who loves to be loved and greets his owners when they arrive home. He now is looking for his forever home.

Paw Revere’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.

The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.

The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

 

