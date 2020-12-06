CAPA Pet of the Week: Romeo

Romeo, O Romeo! Call my name and I will come running, especially if you are in the kitchen. I do not want your people food, but I sure do like those cat treats you keep on top of the fridge. While you are cooking dinner, I will tell you all about my day. I am a Siamese after all, and I can be a bit of a chatterbox.
I came into the shelter with a broken pelvis, but you would never know I could barely walk two months ago as I hustle to be wherever you are. The other kitties in the house are OK, but I would much rather hang out with my people and get all the pets. I have never told anyone what happened to get me hurt, but sometimes loud noises bring back the memories and I just want to snuggle in my hidey bed.
The garage door is especially scary. When I first arrived at my foster home, I just wanted to hide all day, but now I know that the people are where the petting happens, and that’s where I want to be, but I still get nervous sometimes.
Romeo is an 8-year-old male, blue point and cream Siamese mix available for adoption at Santa Maria Animal Center. His adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Romeo’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of animals.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
