CAPA Pet of the Week: Rowan

Rowan is a 3-year-old male, domestic shorthair available for adoption at Animal Services — Lompoc. Rowan is a slinky, mostly white feline who is looking to saunter his way into your heart and home. He will roll around and outstretch his arms asking, "Are you ready for love?" Rowan likes having fun and is known to enjoy a good romp around the house.
Rowan's adoption fee has been sponsored and includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services — Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!