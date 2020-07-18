CAPA Pet of the Week: Samuel

Samuel is a 4-year-old male, orange domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Samuel is a sweet boy looking for a family to love. He is recovering from an injury, so he will need to have limited activity for a while, but he is content to be a lap cat and soak up all the attention you can give.
Samuel’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. Samuel’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic, so please visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, then call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Questions and needed assistance can be directed to 805-737-7755.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Animal Services – Lompoc, follow Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit the website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!