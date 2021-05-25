Siren is a very special girl who is looking for the right home. She arrived as a stray with high anxiety. Her name is quite fitting, as she has a loud scream/howl when she is left alone.
Siren will need to go to a home with someone who is familiar with the husky breed, who is very active and does not have children. She has gotten destructive when left alone and is touch-sensitive. Siren has been in playgroups with other dogs and does not seem to mind them.
Siren is a 1-year-old female, tan and white Siberian husky available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Her adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Siren’s microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
