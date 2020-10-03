CAPA Pet of the Week: Tank

Tank is an 8-year-old, male, brown and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Tank loves everyone he meets, including children, and he loves to cuddle.
Tank’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
The Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to view animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. For more information, call 805-737-7755 or visit www.LompocCAPA.org
