CAPA Pet of the Week: Wilson

Wilson is a 2-year-old male, brown brindle and white Dutch shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Wilson has a lot of energy and loves his toys. He would do best in a home with adults only and with an experienced trainer who can be committed to his training. He is a very smart boy who needs structure.
Wilson’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
