Santa Barbara County Animal Services is holding a “No Woof” animal adoption and microchip event Saturday at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, 1501 W. Central Ave.

The adoption event represents the first in town since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.

“While we’ve continued to provide all other services throughout the pandemic, such as responding to injured stray animals in need and helping reunite owners with their lost pets, we are thrilled to finally have the chance to provide adoption opportunities locally," said Angela Yates, Animal Services director.

The special event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature “non-barking” adoptables, including cats, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and possibly poultry.

All animals will be available for adoption at half the regular fee.

Adoptable cats, kittens and rabbits will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped prior to going to their new forever home, a county spokeswoman said, adding that community members can bring their own cats and rabbits to the event for free microchipping.

Microchipping for rabbits is provided by partners, Bunnies Urgently Needing Assistance (BUNS).

In addition, all pet dogs will be eligible for free microchipping, the spokeswoman said.

