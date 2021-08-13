The adoption event represents the first in town since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.
“While we’ve continued to provide all other services throughout the pandemic, such as responding to injured stray animals in need and helping reunite owners with their lost pets, we are thrilled to finally have the chance to provide adoption opportunities locally," said Angela Yates, Animal Services director.
The special event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature “non-barking” adoptables, including cats, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and possibly poultry.
All animals will be available for adoption at half the regular fee.
Lompoc's annual dog show made a return to Ryon Memorial Park over the weekend, bringing hundreds of canines to town for a chance to compete in the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club's all-breed competition.
Adoptable cats, kittens and rabbits will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped prior to going to their new forever home, a county spokeswoman said, adding that community members can bring their own cats and rabbits to the event for free microchipping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.