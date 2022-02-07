Return to Freedom Wild Horse Sanctuary in Lompoc welcomed a new member to its Brislawn Spanish mustang herd on Jan. 27 after mother Rosebud gave birth to her first foal, Fig.
Officials with the sanctuary reported that Rosebud did very well during the birth despite Fig’s large size, and that she quickly proved to be a good mother and is instinctively protective.
Both Fig's parents — Rosebud, a strawberry bay roan, and father Jack — are members of a herd of 30 Spanish mustangs that arrived at the sanctuary in December 2018.
While the sanctuary uses a number of management techniques to keep herd numbers in check, such as a nonhormonal form of fertility control, separating mares and stallions, and administering a highly effective immunocontraceptive vaccine, every once in a while a breakthrough birth is recorded — like Fig.
Officials said that in choosing to use proven, safe and humane contraception to stabilize population growth, the sanctuary continues to practice minimally intrusive in-the-wild management as an alternative to the capture and removal of wild horses from their home ranges.
In addition, maintaining natural family bands and behaviors is a priority to the sanctuary, officials said.
For more information or to donate, visit returntofreedom.org/
