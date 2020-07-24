SMVHS Pet of the Week: Capitan

Capitan is an energetic 1-year-old, male, Siberian husky with a zest for life. He’s strong, too, and will need someone equally robust to be able to properly handle him. He has been working on his manners and walking skills, but he will need an experienced dog owner who can continue this work. Capitan would be great with older children and with someone who likes to go out and be active with their dog. He can't be cooped up inside, nor left alone outside. He needs a counterpart who is active.
Capitan is located at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society's north campus in Santa Maria.
When you take your new pet home, he or she will have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.
All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, call 805-349-3435 or email at adoptions@smvhs.org to make an appointment.
Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at the location not nearest to you. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.
A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt
