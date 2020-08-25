SMVHS Pet of the Week: Chanelle

Chanelle is a 14-year-old, female, domestic shorthair located at the Santa Maria shelter. She is a bigger kitty but very active and enjoys playing with wand toys. Her personality can be described as pure sunshine. Chanelle is on a weight-management program, so her food would need to be set on an elevated area to encourage her to climb a little. She will trim down with a continued managed diet — no special food required.
Chanelle's ideal home would be one where she will get a lot of attention and love.
All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, email AdoptMe@sbhumanesociety.org to make an appointment.
When you take your new pet home, he or she will have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.
Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at a distant location. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.
A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt
