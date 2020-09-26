SMVHS Pet of the Week: Duke

Duke is a 2-year-old, male, Alaskan husky who is eager for a new home. He is outgoing, friendly and full of life. Duke enjoys being with people, going outside and other activities.
Duke's ideal home would be with an active family who would not mind his rambunctious, bubbly personality. Huskies are known to explore, enjoy the elements like dirt and water, and are excellent "singers." Duke is ready for adventure in the snow, ocean play and going on car rides.
Duke is located at the Santa Maria campus.
All animals leaving the facility have been spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, provided with a permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and an incentive for pet insurance. SMVHS partners at Purina® brand dog and cat food also provide food to get you home.
Transfers are provided between campuses if an animal you are interested in is at a distant location. Adoption fees help support our community programs and the next animal who needs help.
All adoptions are by appointment only. If interested in adopting, email AdoptMe@sbhumanesociety.org or call 805-349-3435 to make an appointment.
A full list of adoptable pets can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt
