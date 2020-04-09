VIVA Pet of the Week: Maxwell
Why not consider adopting a senior cat?

Meet Maxwell. This gorgeous boy is approx 9 years old. He is a taker! He has a medium length coat.

He is super friendly and loves people!

If you would like to meet Maxwell, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10-4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

