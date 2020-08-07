VIVA Pet of the Week: Molly

Meet Molly. This large gal is simply gorgeous. When she enters a room all heads turn to her glamour like Elizabeth Taylor. She is a brown tabby with unique white markings. She is super friendly and loves to rub on your legs to greet you. She has stunning green eyes and gets along well with other cats.
If you would like to meet Molly or any of our beautiful cats, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!