PGA Jr. League summer program tees off this Saturday

The 2020 PGA Jr. League summer program will kick off in the Santa Ynez Valley starting Saturday, June 27 at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.

Bob Kotowski, PGA professional and longtime golf instructor who will lead the program, said with limited offerings this summer, children now have the opportunity to fine-tune their golf game.

"It's really great for kids – and a great group of kids," Kotowski said.

The summer program will be comprised of two groups of children: 17-14 years of age and children 13 years and under.

+2 'Celebrating our Seniors:' Pirates honor students impacted by coronavirus pandemic Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho and the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School administration hosted all 200-plus seniors on Friday for the 'Celebrate our Seniors' day on campus. School has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down large parts of the planet.

Weekly practices will be held at the Zaca Creek course on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m.

To ensure the well-being of players, families and coaches, the PGA Jr. League is implementing program guidelines that include healthy outdoor recreation and responsible team play such as adhering to strict social distancing protocols.

To register, go to pgajrleague.com. For questions, email Bob at bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com

+9 Special Olympics athletes take a 'slice' at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton With an ever-growing selection of sports being offered to special needs athletes around the globe, the North County division of the Special Ol…

+3 Former Santa Ynez star Zach Torra is an All-American "I didn't even know they were going to make All-American selections. It's an honor to be chosen for that," Torra said.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.