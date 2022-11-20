Nationally renowned historian and President Abraham Lincoln impersonator John Voehl will be at Bethania Lutheran Church, located at 603 Atterdag Rd., on Sunday, December 4.
President Lincoln (Voehl), will be joined on stage by Mrs. Lincoln (Pamela Voehl) and the two will share memories of their holiday traditions as the first family.
The event is free and open to the public; however, donations are welcomed to help defray the cost of production.
This event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, SYV.
You can learn more about their work, and see information on upcoming events by going to their website at, friendssyvlibrary.org. You can also send an email to FriendsSYVLibrary@gmail.com.
Voehl has appeared as Lincoln over 1,500 times throughout the United States. For more information about Voehl and the program, visit www.abelincolnalive.com for more information.