Nationally renowned historian John Voehl will bring his best impersonation of President Abraham Lincoln to Bethania Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
President Lincoln (Voehl), who has appeared as Lincoln over 1,500 times throughout the United States, will be joined on stage by Mrs. Lincoln (Pamela Voehl).
The two will share memories of their holiday traditions as the first family.
The event is free and open to the public, and sponsored by the Friends of the Library, SYV. Donations are welcome to help defray the cost of production, a spokesperson said.
For more information about Voehl and the program, visit www.abelincolnalive.com. Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang.