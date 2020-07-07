Pride march on July 4 draws festive crowd to Solvang Park

Local rights group Colors of the Valley — also responsible for assembling the Buellton solidarity protest in June — organized a Pride march at Solvang Park to celebrate freedom for all on Independence Day.

Due to the warm weather, event co-organizer Aleiza Rogers said the march, which was originally scheduled to travel east to Old Mission Santa Ines, was converted into a community gathering of approximately 50 attendees in Solvang Park, where music, dancing, conversation and desserts provided by La Botte Bistro took place.

"Overall, it was a fun experience for a diverse group of people to share their thoughts and experiences ... and ways the youth can help improve the Valley," Rogers said.

The early evening event, which lasted two hours, was attended by a number of area youth and various supporters of the LGBTQ movement and Pride Month, a national awareness campaign each year in June that recognizes the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

