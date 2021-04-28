Camp Whittier reopens after 15 months for special Boys & Girls Clubs event

Camp Whittier reopened its doors Saturday for the first time in 15 months and welcomed 94 members of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County for a special Member's Day event.

The 94-acre, year-round camp and retreat center located in the hills of the Los Padres National Forest just north of Santa Barbara hosts a number of science, leadership and themed camp, all of which were put on pause during the pandemic.

"After a 15-month hiatus seeing our club kids from all our clubs back up at Camp Whittier again was a sight I will not soon forget," said Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker. "Camp Whittier is truly a special place, and we can't wait to see it full every day."

Laurie Leis, executive vice president of advancement for the Boys & Girls Clubs, said the ropes challenge course, rock wall and zipline offered children the chance to overcome their post-lockdown fears.

"How do we push ourselves to overcome our fears, especially after being in lockdowns from the pandemic?" Leis asked. "Well, our club kids showed us how on Saturday on the ropes challenge course after climbing a 30-foot rock wall and jumping off on the zip line.

"I think the youngest was 7," Leis said. "As she came up to me shaking, she said, 'I did it!' I get empowered every day I'm around our kids."

The full day of fun was sponsored by the Audacious Foundation and managed by local software company FastSpring, whose employees signed up to volunteer for the special day to support the high and low ropes course, clean and sanitize equipment, and assist with hikes and archery, a Boys & Girls Clubs spokeswoman said.