Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposals for the California Off Highway Vehicle grant applications they plan to submit to the state.
Grant proposals to support off-highway vehicle management activities on the national forest include operation and maintenance as well as law enforcement operations.
Preliminary applications are due March 7, then will be available March 8 for public review and comment until May 2 at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. Final grant applications are due June 6.
Comments should be submitted via email to OHV.Grants@parks.ca.gov or can be mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463, Attn: Recreation/OHV.
Los Padres National Forest and the California Department of Parks and Recreation have had a three-decade partnership that has provided funding for managed OHV recreation on the forest.
For more information on Los Padres, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.