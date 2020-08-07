Midland School closes trails to hikers, horseback riders during hunting season

Beginning Aug. 8, Midland School in Los Olivos will temporarily close its trails to hikers and horseback riders for hunting season. Trails are expected to reopen Aug. 25.

The school posted a notice on social media announcing the closure in partnership with Santa Ynez Valley Sportsmen's Association, whose members will patrol Midland's property to keep both the lands and wildlife safe from poachers, as well as to ensure responsible hunting.⠀⠀

"August is a busy time for us as we plan for the academic year, and partnering with SYV Sportsmen's Association gives our faculty and staff the time that they need to prepare for the start of school (especially this year, as we face challenges posed by COVID-19) without worry about actively patrolling our property during the hunting season," the statement read.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

For the public's safety, the school has requested that all trail users adhere to the temporary closure notice.

Further questions may be directed to Jill Brady at 805-688-5114 or office@midland-school.org.

Debbie Roberts Loucks: How do you love your horse? You may have never considered what your horse needs are when it comes to affection. Surprisingly each horse is a little different, and our job is to figure out what constitutes affection for them.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0