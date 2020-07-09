Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reopens outdoor butterfly exhibit

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced the reopening of its outdoor areas to the public, as of July 8, which includes the Butterflies Alive! exhibit located in the Sprague Butterfly Pavilion that showcases a number of butterfly species like the Monarch, swallowtails, longwings and Gulf Fritillaries.

Other outdoor areas open to the public include the renovated and ADA-accessible museum backyard which is a nature play area nestled in the oak woodland.

According to the museum, the backyard area which has been modified to accommodate social distancing and COVID-19 safety regulations, features an artificial creek for playing, a shaded woodland for birdwatching, picnicking or exploring the ethnobotanical Sukinanik’oy Garden of Chumash Plants.

Additionally, guests can visit three new outdoor stations with expert naturalists who will show and tell about birds, botany, snakes, insects, geology, and more, the museum said.