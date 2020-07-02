South Coast Writing Project opens registration for annual youth writers club

Santa Barbara County students entering grades 4 to 12 are invited to join the 27th annual Young Writers Camp, from July 20 to 31, which will be held online this year due to health restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer camp is donation-only.

According to course organizers of the South Coast Writing Project, the six virtual course groups will be offered via Zoom and led by credentialed teachers.

The outlined objective is to expose students to a variety of writing processes and styles that encourage creative expression and help strengthen writing abilities and enhance quality of their writing.

Each of the Zoom groups are designed to accommodate up to 16 students. The courses are as follows: