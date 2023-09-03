The new Vikings Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, in Solvang from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission free to the general public.
Other activities during the weekend include a fund raising dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mendenhall Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petrolina in Buellton and a Santa Ynez Valley Garage Tour benefiting the Pirate Garage at SYV High School on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.
Car show participant applications, event tickets and additional information are available online at www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.