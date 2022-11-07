Ribbon-cutting ceremony A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the mobile market launch is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 during the Lompoc Chamber's inaugural “Shop Small” event, to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the 100 block of S. H Street.

Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks.

The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.

The roving library of fresh produce for sale has confirmed its first location — Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 N. R Street, where the custom-designed truck will make a stop twice weekly.

Route One manager and founder Shelby Wild said after a year of research she is confident the mobile market will reach its target audience as it expands its reach to additional locations throughout the community.

“After many setbacks, we are thrilled to finally be at the point where we can share this new platform of local food sales, and increase access for our community to affordably purchase the amazing food that’s grown all around our beautiful valley," Wild said.

Purchase of the Route One vehicle was made possible via three grants from A Food Systems grant from the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network; a Healthy Refrigerator grant funded by the California Department of Food & Agriculture and secured by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO); as well as a LEAF grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“We are grateful to our incredible partners and all who have supported us in this endeavor,” Wild added.

According to Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Route One's progress continues "to bring Lompoc closer to its roots — literally and figuratively, with the rollout of its Mobile Food Truck."

Historically, the City of Lompoc began as a small agricultural community including the prominent production of flower seeds.

"I couldn’t be prouder that Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market will begin here in Lompoc,” Osborne said, noting that access to fresh, local produce is a major win for all of our residents, especially for underserved populations in the community.

"The Lompoc Valley has a long history of growing the food we eat, so providing a mobile outlet that can be where the needs are greatest is an example of how any community can address food insecurity and scarcity," she said. "Thank you, Route One Farmers Market, for delivering the next phase of healthy eating, active living to Lompoc.”

Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District supervisor, extended her congratulations, describing how the fruit and vegetable-laden truck will travel on a fixed schedule to neighborhoods throughout Lompoc.

"It is convenient, cost-competitive EBT cards are accepted, and it’s oh so nutritious," Hartmann said." Route One even provides simple recipes to inspire healthier meals. Kudos to Route One for making healthy living so much easier.”

Route One received its 501-c3 nonprofit status in June 2020 and is reportedly the only market within a 67-mile stretch between San Luis Obispo and Solvang to accept EBT and Market Match.

"Please feel free to visit us on the truck to see it in action and find out more of what we’re all about," Wild said.

