Santa Ynez Valley's Rusack Vineyards unveiled its renovated tasting room, Canyon Terrace, to the public on Feb. 18.

The Ballard Canyon property, which was forced to close during the initial pandemic shutdown, used the time to retool its tasting room concept and rethink the entire guest experience, according to Steve Gerbac, general manager and winemaker.

“While the pandemic has been incredibly challenging for our industry and closing our doors to the public wasn’t easy, we can’t help but feel confident in our decision to use the last year and a half’s ongoing shutdowns in such a productive way,” he said.

With the recent renovations, visitors to the property will walk through a new entryway where they will be greeted with a splash of a seasonal house-crafted wine. Once seated, guests will be given a customizable tasting menu, which will include an extended selection of by-the-glass offerings, bottle options and specially curated tasting flights.

The new concept will offer guests an opportunity to tailor their tasting experience to their desired preference, a company spokeswoman said, noting that cheese and charcuterie boards also will be available for purchase with advance notice.

“Rusack has always been an inviting, off-the-beaten-path destination for locals and visitors and, now, after taking the time to enhance every aspect of our visitor experience, we are thrilled to come back stronger than ever,” Gerbac said.

Visits to Rusack Vineyards are by appointment only and include tableside service.

For more information and to book a reservation, visit www.exploretock.com/rusackvineyards.

