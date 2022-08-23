Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez.

The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.

The camp operates with assistance from volunteer physicians, allergists, respiratory therapists and nurses, and this year welcomed Cottage Children’s Medical Center pediatric residents for the first time, according to a camp spokeswoman.

Camp medical director Dr. Myron Liebhaber called the event a success.

"We could not have asked for a more capable and wonderful group," said Liebhaber, who also serves as Sansum Clinic's allergist and immunologist.

Eleven high school volunteer counselors helped lead the group, managing the campers and guiding them through the week of activities while ensuring they stayed safe.

The spokeswoman noted that many camp counselors and supporters have been children who attended Camp Wheez in their younger years.

Campers participated in a number of activities including arts and crafts, games and recreation, cooking lab, lung lab and lung class. Several special guests also shared their unique and exciting educational experiences, the spokeswoman added.

Other activities included water games, meeting owl education ambassadors — Puku, Athena and Max — from the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in the Sky program; experiencing a marine life touch tank exhibit from UCSB’s MOBILE REEF Unit; and exploring how lungs work by studying pig lungs.

Parents and caregivers also had an opportunity to join in and attend an asthma education lunch where a panel of physicians, including Dr. Jinny Chang, Dr. Victoria Eng and Dr. Luke Noronha, presented an update on pediatric asthma and answered attendees’ questions.

"This is a true community effort," said Liebhaber, "and we’re incredible grateful for the many donors, volunteers and supporters who have made Camp Wheez possible for this long."

For additional information about Camp Wheez, the 2022 list of volunteers and donors, visit www.sansumclinic.org/camp-wheez.