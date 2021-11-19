Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara is scheduling appointments for patients age 5 to 11 to receive a first Pfizer COVID-19 dose as approved under emergency use by the FDA on Oct. 29 for the age group.

Due to a limited supply, COVID-19 shots for pediatric patients are not available at the Sansum Country Clinic in Santa Ynez, a Sansum spokeswoman confirmed, and only are being administered at the Santa Barbara location.

"We are currently not offering COVID-19 vaccines for children at Country Clinic because we determined that we could vaccinate more children age 5 and up by focusing our efforts at our Santa Barbara Pediatrics Department, at 52 Hitchcock Way, for now," she said. "With somewhat limited resources at this time, we are able to do this more efficiently and [safely] with the clinical staff of nurses and physicians at this location."

The Santa Barbara location on Nov. 17 held a walk-up vaccine clinic for patients age 5 to 11, where eight pediatric providers were available to families to answer questions, the spokeswoman said. Nurses, medical assistants and pediatricians administered a total of 338 Pfizer vaccines to young patients.

Children in this age group are required to receive two doses three weeks apart in order to be considered fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

Pediatrics patients visiting Sansum Clinic for a COVID-19 vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and a consent form is required.

Families can schedule their child for a COVID-19 vaccine through MyChart, or by calling 805-563-6211.

In addition, local pharmacies are administering vaccines to children. A list of area providers can be found at covid19.sansumclinic.org/covid-19/vaccine#info

