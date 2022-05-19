Santa Barbara photographer Felice Willat was awarded the second-place Merit of Excellence at the 15th annual International Color Awards in March for her contemporary photo submission titled "Pink Cadillac."

In addition to her second-place win in the category of Americana, the artist's image of a Burmese laborer titled "Carry the Weight" also earned an honorary mention in photojournalism, as well as a nomination in four other categories.

The international awards gala, which was held remotely and attended by industry leaders and the photography community from around the globe, each year honors the finest images in color photography.

“I love the International Color Awards because they are open to the art and soul of photography," Willat said. "Thank you so much to all the judges; I am so moved to be chosen among all of these gifted photographers."

To view Willat's award-winning works, visit www.felicewillatphotography.com.

