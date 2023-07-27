Whether you are looking to add to a collection, or thin one out a bit, the Santa Barbara Antique Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale this weekend is certainly the place to explore.
The three-day event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds brings together the finest antique and vintage dealers in Santa Barbara, and is generally held two to three times each year.
See a full list of vendors and participating dealers online at www.sbantiqueshow.com, or see previews of some of the items available by following the antique show on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SBAntiqueShow
Admission to the show is $8, but there is an opportunity for a discounted rate with more information on the show's Facebook page, and website. Children 12 and under are free. The doors open at the showgrounds on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, is free for this event.