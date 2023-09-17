The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture recently announced that eleven local artists have been recognized as California Arts Council Artist Fellows. Top row, left to right: Sojourner Kincaid-Rolle, Adrienne de Guevara, Cheri Owen. Middle row: Jack Forinash, Spenser Jaimes, Kai Tilley, Tama Takahashi. Bottom row: Debra Herrick, Jennie Reinish, Tai Rodrig, Emma Relles.