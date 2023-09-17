The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture recently announced that eleven local artists have been recognized as California Arts Council Artist Fellows. Top row, left to right: Sojourner Kincaid-Rolle, Adrienne de Guevara, Cheri Owen. Middle row: Jack Forinash, Spenser Jaimes, Kai Tilley, Tama Takahashi. Bottom row: Debra Herrick, Jennie Reinish, Tai Rodrig, Emma Relles.
Eleven local artists from diverse geographies and a range of artistic practices including writing, filmmaking, music, visual arts, and social practice have been recognized as California Arts Council Artist Fellows.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture said the fellowships are designed to support artists of all disciplines at key career stages - emerging, established, and legacy - with the announcement of the Artist Fellows from Santa Barbara County
Funded by the California Arts Council, the program is designed to uplift and celebrate the excellence of California artists, to recognize the centrality of artists’ leadership in guiding the evolution of traditional and contemporary cultures, and to elevate their capacity for continued contribution.
Emerging Fellows from Santa Barbara County include Adrienne De Guevara, Spenser Jaimes, Cheri Owen, Tai Rodrig, Tama Takahashi, and Kai Tilley.
Jack Forinash, Debra Herrick, Jennifer Reinish, and Emma Trelles were awarded Established Artist Fellowships.
Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, former City of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate, received one of only 4 Legacy Fellowships available to the region.
In addition to statewide recognition, the artists will receive prizes of $5,000- $50,000.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is a division of the County’s Community Services Department, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.