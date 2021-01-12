You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara Audubon Society to present virtual program 'Birding Colombia'
Santa Barbara Audubon Society to present virtual program 'Birding Colombia'

Santa Barbara Audubon Society will host "Birding of Colombia" during its first virtual presentation of the year on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Santa Barbara Audubon Society will present its first virtual nature programming from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, on the topic of birding in Colombia. There is no charge for the program. 

Speaker and bird expert Santiago M. Escruceria will share his collection of photos with program attendees via Zoom, and will discuss geographical, ecological and political insights on birding in Colombia.

Colombia has 20% of the bird species in the world — some 1,957-known species.

Escruceria, a Colombian-born American citizen, is an avid birder and bird photographer that leads birding adventures in Colombia during the winter and educational tours for school groups in the Mono Basin during the rest of the year. 

He has taught environmental education in Spanish and English for the past 30 years, 21 of those with the Mono Lake Committee. At Mono Lake, he manages the committee’s Outdoor Education Center program for Los Angeles youth and adults, and for student groups from all over California.

To attend, visit santabarbaraaudubon.org/program-birding-colombia and to learn more about Escruceria, go to guadualitobirdingtours.com

For more information on becoming a member, visit santabarbaraaudubon.org, or direct questions to Programs@SantaBarbaraAudubon.org or 805-964-1468.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

