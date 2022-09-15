The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.

During that time, the zoo will transform into a world of "monsterous thrills and chills," featuring trick-or-treating, train rides, creepy-crawly animal encounters, mad science experiments, bounce houses and dancing, according to the event announcement.

Tasty treats and "booo-zy" adult beverages will also be available for purchase.

Tickets for adults are $23 and $18 for children 2 to 12 years of age. Zoo members pay $20 for adults and $15 for children 2 to 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at reservations.sbzoo.org/Info.aspx?EventID=3

To request accommodations, or for inquiries about accessibility, email the accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org.

Solvang's Wildling Museum to showcase works of wildlife-inspired artist Ojai-based artist Hilary Baker will showcase her fall exhibition, Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker, at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang from Oct. 8 through March 6, 2023.