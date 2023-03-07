More than 30 Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers and female chefs, bakers and food crafters are ready to welcome guests to the sixth annual International Women’s Day fundraising event on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual event coincides with the March 8 global holiday that each year brings awareness to women's' civil rights.
This year's charitable event will be held at the newly-opened and historic Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in downtown Los Olivos, featuring appetizers, sweets, and wine tastings.
According to an event spokeswoman, funds raised through the event are earmarked for local nonprofit The Rainbow House Inc., which is considered the first LGBTQIA+ community resource center in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Tickets are $99 per person and available for purchase online at 2023womenwinemakers.eventbrite.com. Tax and tip not included.
The event is sponsored in part by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley and The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection.
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection is located at 2350 Railway Ave., Los Olivos. Event parking information will be distributed to all ticketed guests prior to the event date.
For a list of featured chefs, bakers and winemakers, visit 2023womenwinemakers.eventbrite.com