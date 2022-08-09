The Neal Taylor Nature Center is inviting members of the public to "go batty" with its newest California myotis exhibit and live program that features a guided talk about the local bat population and chance to watch them come out to feed.
A series of live presentations are slated for the next three Saturdays: Aug. 13 at 7:45 p.m.; Aug. 20 at 7:35 a.m.; and Aug. 27 at 7:25 p.m.
According to Center Executive Director Julie McDonald, close to 600 bats identified by Santa Barbara Natural History Museum biologist Paul Collins as California myotis — or micro bats — fly into two separate bat boxes located on the property, which are part of the live exhibit for viewing.
The center's first bat box sits at approximately 3 feet by 1 1/2 feet and was designed, built and erected in October 2013 by Nature Center volunteer Michael Marlow.
The box is suspended between two poles 16 feet off the ground and is located behind the garage of the Nature Center in the native garden.
McDonald said Marlow built a second bat “condo” five years later at the southeast end of the native garden to accommodate the center's expanding bat population.
Guano has accumulated under the bat boxes, and McDonald noted visitors should not go near the guano.
For more information, contact the center at 805-693-0691 or email McDonald at Julie@clnaturecenter.org.