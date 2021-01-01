Santa Barbara Direct Relief project wins honor award for green design

Direct Relief’s new Santa Barbara corporate headquarters and distribution facility recently was given the Green New Building Design Award by the U.S. Green Building Council Central Coast chapter for its innovative, cost-effective and environmentally responsible design.

Direct Relief is a technology-driven organization that delivers medical assistance to those affected by natural disasters, globally and free of charge.

The 2020 award was presented through a virtual ceremony featuring the best green and sustainable architecture and interior design projects in the Tri-Counties, according to Michael Holliday, principal architect of DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.

“This is a very exciting and noteworthy award for the Direct Relief organization," Holliday said. "We are honored to have been the architects leading the design effort for this significant community benefit project.”

DMHA architects, along with partner engineering consultants, designers, design-build contractors and specialty consultants, were collectively recognized for the award-winning project.

According to Holliday, the undertaking was a team effort.

The 155,000-square-foot Mediterranean-modern project was designed by landscape architect Courtney Jane Miller of CJM:LA, civil engineers Stantec Consulting Services and general contractor ARCO Design-Build.