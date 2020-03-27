Santa Barbara Zoo announces arrival of giraffe calf
Santa Barbara Zoo announces arrival of giraffe calf

  • Updated
Need a little good news and a couple of cute photos to get you to the weekend? The Santa Barbara Zoo announced a new arrival on their twitter account today! 

