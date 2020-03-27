Santa Barbara Zoo announces arrival of giraffe calf

Need a little good news and a couple of cute photos to get you to the weekend? The Santa Barbara Zoo announced a new arrival on their twitter account today!
BABY ALERT! We've got a giraffe calf! Adia gave birth at 12:26 PM this afternoon in the Zoo's giraffe barn. Vet staff report mom and baby appear to be healthy and doing well! Do you think it's a boy or a girl? Stay tuned for more details on our newest arrival! pic.twitter.com/ksNDgIIg4y— Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) March 27, 2020
