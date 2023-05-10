The sounds, sights and smells of barbecue will return to the areas surrounding Pioneer Park this Saturday, May 13 when the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival returns from noon to 4 p.m.
Mimosas and brunch can wait for Sunday, and with the temperatures currently forecast to be in the mid to high 70s, sampling the handcrafted wares of talented local chefs should be a great way to spend an afternoon.
Don't be left outside the gates to smell the great cooking, individual and group tickets are still available for purchase online.
A dozen local barbecue restaurants and pitmasters have entered and are scheduled to compete for the chance to be named the winner of the fifth annual competition.
This year's event is for barbecue fans 21 years of age and older, with each ticket coming with one complimentary Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer sample.
Specialty merchandise stands, activities and food vendors will offer you plenty to taste and try while you listen to music from local 90's cover band Flannel 101 and Dj Pete Ruiz.
Tickets are $50 and include samples from up to 12 competitors. All tickets include sampling and you can purchase a four-ticket package which gets you a free ticket after purchasing three at full price.
You can find more information including a full list of competitors on Facebook, or by going to the online ticketing page for the festival, tickets.enfuegoevents.com/e/2023-santa-maria-bbq-festival.