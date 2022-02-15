Our region is at the center of the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, a community-created facility that has focused on making the world we live in a better understood and more welcoming place for area kids and families.

It has been a long struggle to get the Discovery Museum back open after extended closures during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but with the implementation of new safety procedures and a soft opening during the winter, the Discovery Museum is ready to welcome visitors inside once again.

The museum has grown from a makeshift location in the Santa Maria Town Center 25 years ago, to a large custom-designed facility at 705 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

Through changes in programs, displays and locations, along with recent modifications and closures in response to the pandemic, the museum has always worked to bring children a deeper understanding of the world and the city around them.

"Services have changed over the years based on what is relevant in the community," said board member Rebecca Thomas Cole. "We've really tried to create a space that has different parts of what is going on in our community."

Thomas Cole pointed out that the displays and educational programs offered at the museum are not only focused on different parts of the community but have been created in partnership with local businesses and industry leaders. "We have a banking and professional services part for the kids to learn about money. Moxie has contributed for a restaurant space. We have a huge exhibit from Vandenberg in partnership with them and some other donors."

The hard work and ingenuity of the staff and the Discovery Museum board to create an immersive, in-person, educational facility over the past quarter century was put to the test over the last two years because of precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Discovery Museum was closed to the public in 2020 and most of 2021, and only opened with limited services at the end of last year. Donna Beal, the museum's program manager, described the reopening as a soft reopening.

"That soft reopening has been really epic, I think," Beal said. "We've had two winter camps that we did during the winter break — a robotics camp that we did in partnership with Orcutt Academy High School Spartatronics team and a discovery space camp in partnership with Vandenberg Space Force Base."

One program developed during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to reach kids and spur their imagination was the creation of take-home activity bags. The activity bags were available for purchase and offered kids a few STEM-related items they could play with at home. The program was so successful that the Discovery Museum has decided to continue the program once they reopen.

"Each month, we have a different activity bag for folks who are available to come to the museum to pick up for purchase, or as they leave the museum to take a little bit of the museum home with them," Beal explained.

The bags tie in with an overall monthly theme, with February focusing "on the farm" which connects with the museum's agriculture exhibit. Next month, the theme will be "blowing in the wind" which goes along with one of the museum's most popular exhibits, "Catching Air."

While the staff is excited to be open again, there is a requirement that families preregister 48 hours in advance of attending the Discovery Museum.

Aside from the registration requirement, it is back to enlightening children's minds through play and fun activities for the museum. "It just delights me to no end to see the children's faces light up in the different parts of the museum based on what they like to do and their interests," Beal said.

Visit the Discovery Museum The Santa Maria Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St. The museum is open from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors must make reservations 48 hours in advance.