Santa Ynez bladesmith named History Channel's 'Forged In Fire' champion

Used as a battle weapon in the northern Phillipines, the headhunter ax dons an extremely sharp, curved edge, pointed ends and a stub two-thirds of the way down the shaft for grip.

Santa Ynez resident and part-time bladesmith Jordan Kepler in mid-October was tasked with fabricating such an ax as a contestant on the History Channel's "Forged In Fire" show, where he claimed the title of champion on episode 10, season 8.

"I was definitely thrown into the fire," said Kepler, recalling the grueling competition that was filmed over the span of nearly a month.

Kepler's intrigue of sharp knives began at the age of 8, where he would tote around a red Swiss Army knife during his childhood years that were spent camping, playing at his family's Oregon home and whittling wood — usually into sharp objects.

After attending Cal Poly, where he studied industrial technology with access to an expansive metal shop, Kepler was faced with applying his knowledge in metalworking to knife-making when off-roading and camping became meaningful hobbies.

"I said [to myself], 'Those big knives are expensive; I think I can make one,'" he said. "Then when we went camping friends started asking about mine, so I made more and they bought them."

With greater knife-making skills and confidence, Kepler submitted his application to become a contestant on "Forged In Fire" a year ago. He was informed in midsummer that he had been accepted after successfully completing a skills prescreening with show producers, which he referred to as a sort of "a show-and-tell" process.