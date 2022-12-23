The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians made the season a little brighter for local children with a $25,000 donation to the local Toys for Tots campaign which gifts toys to economically disadvantaged families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ performance Friday night at the Chumash Casino Resort.
“The Toys for Tots campaign makes an enormous impact on children’s lives during the holiday season,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with a nonprofit that brings so much joy to children in our community.”
The Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign is partnered with Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF and the United Boys & Girls Club.
"We are so grateful for our 19-year partnership with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians," said retired 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County. "Their dedication for nearly two decades has ensured that thousands of families have presents under the tree."
For more information on how to donate a toy or make a monetary donation, visit www.toysfortots.org/donate.