Santa Ynez Chumash donate $25K to local Toys for Tots campaign

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $25,000 to this year's Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in need across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties during the holiday season.
“While we couldn’t get together and enjoy a concert in celebration of the work Toys For Tots does for our community, we’re proud to remain partners with an organization that provides such a positive impact on children in our area,” said Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Kenneth Kahn, referring to the cancellation of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual concert, which highlights the Toys For Tots campaign.
Past Chumash Casino Resort concerts to benefit Toys For Tots have featured acts such as Melissa Etheridge, 98 Degrees, Clint Black, The Judds and even a young, up-and-coming Taylor Swift at a 2006 show.
Since the first benefit concert held in 2004, the tribe has donated $425,000 to Toys for Tots, a Chumash spokesperson said.
“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been a crucial component of the Marines’ annual campaign and the mission of the Toys For Tots program,” said retired 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County. “These funds will assist our efforts to purchase toys and help economically disadvantaged children enjoy this Christmas.”
Partner agencies of the local Toys for Tots campaign include Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF and the Boys & Girls Club.
For more information on ways to donate, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
