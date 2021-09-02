The Santa Ynez Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently held a scholarship luncheon at Rideau Winery in honor of Danai Alvarez, the 2021 recipient of their annual Santa Ynez Valley High School Scholarship.
Cherie Bonazzola, chairman of the scholarship committee, praised Alvarez for her excellent grades and extensive community service during her four years of high school.
Alvarez will attend Santa Barbara City College with plans to transfer to a four-year school to obtain a health science degree as she seeks to become a physician assistant.
P.E.O. is an organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Women looking for assistance in these areas of education can contact Sue Watkins at 805-680-2965.
