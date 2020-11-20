You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez kicks off holiday season with festive events, visit from Santa
Santa Ynez kicks off holiday season with festive events, visit from Santa

Downtown Santa Ynez soon will be filled with holiday cheer when Small Business Saturday kicks off Nov. 28, followed by a traditional Christmas tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 1.   

Small Business Saturday, which encourages patrons to support local businesses while enjoying special sales and deals is set for Nov. 28. Some store specials will extend through the month of December. 

Meanwhile, downtown storefronts will transform into a festive wonderland decked out in twinkling lights and colorful displays to delight shoppers and visitors at night and during the day, according to the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce. Participating businesses will compete for the titles of Best Holiday Display and Best Holiday Theme.

Keeping with tradition, the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce will for the eighth year host the lighting of the Valley's "largest Christmas tree" at the town's center on Sagunto Street at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 1.

The tree is lit.
The tree is lit at the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas tree-lighting party on Sagunto Street in 2018.

The public is invited to witness the event while observing COVID-19 safety measures as outlined by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. 

While at the tree-lighting event, children will be able to drop their Christmas letters into a special mailbox addressed to Santa Claus in the North Pole. The mailbox will be located in front of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.

A visit from Santa Claus that evening also is planned.

For additional information, email info@santaynezchamber.org

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

