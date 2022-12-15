Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will conclude Sunday, with a final visit from live reindeer.
The evening festival showcases thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display.
The evening festival is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16, 17 and 18.
The immersive light experience will feature a Holiday Country Market with food, beer and wine, and activities such as Christmas carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa.
Admission to the festival is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.
Funds raised will help support future developments of the botanic grounds.
To purchase tickets, visit www.EnchantedHolidayLights.com.
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at River View Park, at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.