Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Foundation will move ahead with construction of a wilderness trail on park grounds after receiving a $25,000 grant from Hollis Norris Fund for Conservation, Environment, and Public Trails.

The 2-acre botanic garden, established in 2006, runs west-adjacent to Buellton's River View Park and showcases a wide variety of native plants of Santa Barbara County and interactive elements for kids.

“Thanks to the generous grant, we are now able to move forward with a project that will benefit and delight a large number of our visitors for a long time to come,” said foundation President Eva Powers.

Existing pathways wind through the garden on mainly level ground, while the new trail — to be built along the south-facing slope of the garden's northern boundary — will take visitors on a more challenging route through chaparral that offers grander views of the Santa Ynez River valley and the Santa Ynez range, a spokeswoman said.

Without the proposed trail, the hillside slope is inaccessible to visitors and difficult for the garden’s maintenance crew to navigate, she said, noting that additional funding also is being sought to extend the trail farther west along the hillside.

Foundation Vice President Puck Erickson-Lohnas explained that once the new trail is completed, the botanic garden’s educational programs and workshops for children and adults will be incorporated into its design.

"Many of these programs have been curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the garden has remained open and has been more popular than ever with Valley residents and visitors seeking calming and healing natural environments,” Erickson-Lohnas said.

The new trail was designed by local landscape architect and botanic garden board member Karis Clinton and was co-funded by the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation and other private foundations and individual donors.

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is open to the public, free of charge, from sunrise to sunset 365 days per year.

To learn more about the garden and the foundation, to make a donation or to become a member, visit www.santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org.