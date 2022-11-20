Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display.
The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and pick back up Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9, 10, 11, and again Dec. 16-18.
Each weekend, the immersive light experience will feature a Holiday Country Market with food, beer and wine, and activities such as Christmas carolers, falling snow, and photos with Santa.
A special visit with live reindeer is also slated for Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18.
Admission to the festival is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.
Funds raised will help support future developments of the botanic grounds.
To purchase tickets, visit www.EnchantedHolidayLights.com.
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at River View Park, at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.